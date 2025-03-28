Zuma appoints Mpiyakhe Limba as MK party’s new treasurer-general

The MK party has had number of treasurer generals.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma has appointed Mpiyakhe Fanyana Limba as the party’s new treasurer-general.

This comes after the party’s previous treasurer, Dr Thanti Mthanti, resigned from Zuma’s party in January, citing professional commitments.

Mthanti resigned just a month and a half after being appointed the party’s treasurer-general.

New treasurer-general

The MK party said Zuma appointed Limba in accordance with the party’s constitution and after consulting with national officials.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Fanyana will take up the position with immediate effect.

“Pursuant to a vacancy in the office of the treasurer general, President Zuma has made this decision in order to continue to strengthen the organisation and to ensure that there is sound financial management and accountability.”

Zuma confident

Ndhlela said Zuma is confident in appointing Limba.

“The president has expressed faith and confidence in commander Limba to execute this task with diligence and a revolutionary conscience, guided by the uMkhonto weSizwe party constitution, its values and principles.

“We call upon all members of uMkhonto weSizwe party to warmly welcome and support commander Mpiyakhe as he picks up the spear and assumes his duties in serving and ensuring the true liberation of our people,” Ndhlela said.

Musical chairs

The MK party has had several treasurer generals.

In July last year, Zuma relieved the party’s treasurer-general, Danisa Zulu, of her duties.

The decision came just hours after secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigned with immediate effect.

In a letter to Zwane, Zuma had instructed the secretary-general to step aside.

“Owing to the need to use our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the secretary-general functions.

“I will soon engage you regarding a new role you can play in a dynamic organization as MK party. You are expected to hand over to the new secretary-general,” Zuma said.

Zuma then appointed Menzi Magubane as the new treasurer-general of the MK party. He was later replaced by Mthanti.

