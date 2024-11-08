Chess master Zuma consolidating power ahead of local elections as EFF seems to be losing direction

Malema, however, denies that the EFF is falling apart.

Sanet Solomon, a politics lecturer at the University of South Africa (Unisa), told The Citizen on Friday that the departure of EFF leaders is a sign that the party could be losing direction, and MK party leader Jacob Zuma is benefitting from it.

Is the EFF losing direction?

“The exodus of leaders from the once revered red berets may signal a probable lack of direction for the party. Most likely, it could signal the future implosion of the EFF,” she said.

This comes after the departure of several high-profile EFF leaders such as Floyd Shivambu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mzwanele Manyi and now Dali Mpofu. All of them have joined the MK party in recent weeks.

Solomon said she is not surprised by Mpofu’s departure.

“Dali Mpofu’s resignation should have been anticipated given his longstanding relationship with the former president, as well as his recent willingness to take on MK legal matters despite being a member of the rival EFF,” she said.

Meanwhile, there is still speculation about who could be next to leave the EFF after Malema’s controversial tweet on Thursday.

In the tweet, Malema said he was expecting two more leaders to leave.

Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the… — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 7, 2024

Solomon said Zuma, an avid chess player and renowned strategist, is recruiting EFF members to gain support ahead of the local government elections in 2026.

“While it is uncertain who would be leaving the EFF next, we can agree that Zuma is consolidating his support base and working hard behind the scenes in preparation for the 2026 local government elections. The avid Robin Island chess player still appears to have chess moves up his sleeves.”

Malema says EFF not ‘falling apart’

EFF leader Julius Malema, however, says his party is not “falling apart”.

Malema was speaking to the SABC on Friday at the inauguration of Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko.

“You cannot destroy that which you have not built. It’s our own child, it’s our own baby and we will decide what we do with it.

“The EFF is the future and it cannot be destabilised by opportunism,” he said.

Watch Malema’s interview:

Malema has no hard feelings towards Zuma

Malema said he has no hard feelings towards the former president, despite the EFF leaders jumping ship and joining the MK party.

“I do not have any relationship with president Zuma. We are political contenders.

“He is a leader of a political party; I am a leader of a political party. That is where our relationship starts and ends.”

