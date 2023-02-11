May cricket fans be thrilled again

Editorial staff

What an incredible tournament the inaugural SA20 has been. Cricket South Africa tried on several occasions in the past to get a twenty20 competition off the ground, to become a genuine global player in the 20-overs format, but failed every time, for various reasons.

Now, finally, they hit the jackpot.

With former captain Graeme Smith steering the ship, the competition has soared and all that is now left is for South Africa and the world to be thrilled by the final – at the Wanderers today.

From the player auction, to the pre-tournament marketing, to the sponsors who have come on board, to the thrill of the one-handed-catch-in-the-crowd competition, to the action on the field, the SA20 has delivered. The fans have embraced it and the players have loved it.

Finally, South Africa has its own global T20 competition on the cricket calendar and after this year’s success, we are sure that it will be even bigger and better next year.

Good luck to the Pretoria Capitals and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who will play in the final at the Wanderers, which is expected to be filled to capacity.

May the best team win and may cricket fans be thrilled one more time.