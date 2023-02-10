‘We let ourselves down,’ says Fleming as Super Kings crash out of SA20

Wesley Botton

Head coach Stephen Fleming lamented an “underwhelming” performance from his team after the Joburg Super Kings were dumped out by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 semi-final.

The Joburg side put up a fight in Centurion on Thursday night, with Lizaad Williams returning 4/36 with the ball before Reeza Hendricks knocked 96 runs off 54 deliveries, but it was not enough as they fell short in a 14-run defeat to the Sunrisers, who were spearheaded by centurion Aiden Markram.

Reeza Hendricks was superb with the bat, but it was not enough to get the Joburg Super Kings over the line. Picture SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

After finishing second in the table in the round robin stage of the competition, picking up six wins from 10 matches in the opening round, the Super Kings were among the title favourites, but they ultimately let it slip in their first playoff match.

“We’re disappointed. There are a couple of areas where we let ourselves down,” Fleming said after the game.

“Our discipline in the first 20 overs with the ball was uncharacteristically poor. In training and in our discussions, we’ve made some good gains in a short period of time, but we just lacked accuracy at key times today.”

ALSO READ: ‘That’s what AB does’: Sunrisers coach hails Markram’s 100

While his Super Kings team were out of the tournament, with the Sunrisers set to face the Pretoria Capitals in the final at the Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Fleming joined the growing list of coaches and players who were full of praise for the inaugural SA20 series.

With squads featuring international stars, while giving local talent lucrative opportunities to shine in front of packed crowds, the campaign had been widely praised for resurrecting the domestic game in South Africa, and Fleming linked himself to the chorus.

‘A real purpose’

“I think it’s been fantastic. I’ve really enjoyed it, the players have enjoyed it, and South African cricket fans have enjoyed it, which is the most important thing,” said the New Zealander.

“To see the players respond and thrive in front of packed crowds is only good for South African cricket. There’s a real purpose to this tournament, and I think the players have really stood up and the spectators have got behind it.

“So I hope it’ll be a good final because it has been a great tournament and the fans deserve it.”