Minister Pemmy Majodina’s apology is not enough

DPSA is taking the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission because it feels Majodina rode roughshod over the rights of all disabled people.

No wonder Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) still wants to see Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina being given the boot – her apology to the disabled person she swore at is barely an apology at all.

She was caught on video shouting “Jou ma se p*es” at a disabled man during a public meeting in Kouga, Eastern Cape, last week.

But, according to her, all she did was repeat what he said to her.

That may well be true, but what made him say that in the first place?

Maybe it was his frustration at you, minister, trying to turn a government gathering into an ANC campaign rally?

And, even then, you didn’t have to use the same gutter language – especially to a disabled person.

DPSA is taking the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission because it feels Majodina rode roughshod over the rights of all disabled people.

We agree with that, but we would go further in noting that her refusal to apologise directly and to take full accountability – and make excuses instead – smacks of ANC arrogance.

The organisation which was once the country’s majority political party believes that its leaders are royalty and that the masses should bend their knees before them.