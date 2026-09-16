Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Minister Pemmy Majodina’s apology is not enough

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

16 September 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

DPSA is taking the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission because it feels Majodina rode roughshod over the rights of all disabled people.

Majodina’s apology is not enough

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina. Picture: GovernmentZA/X

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

No wonder Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) still wants to see Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina being given the boot – her apology to the disabled person she swore at is barely an apology at all.

She was caught on video shouting “Jou ma se p*es” at a disabled man during a public meeting in Kouga, Eastern Cape, last week.

But, according to her, all she did was repeat what he said to her.

That may well be true, but what made him say that in the first place?

Maybe it was his frustration at you, minister, trying to turn a government gathering into an ANC campaign rally?

And, even then, you didn’t have to use the same gutter language – especially to a disabled person.

DPSA is taking the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission because it feels Majodina rode roughshod over the rights of all disabled people.

We agree with that, but we would go further in noting that her refusal to apologise directly and to take full accountability – and make excuses instead – smacks of ANC arrogance.

The organisation which was once the country’s majority political party believes that its leaders are royalty and that the masses should bend their knees before them.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) Minister
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Rubio slaps new visa restrictions on SA officials over ‘race‑based discrimination’
News Seventh woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni as police confirm link to serial murder probe
News Minister Majodina apologises after swearing at disabled man, calls for ‘mutual respect’ [VIDEO]
Courts Fannie Nkosi fights to escape charges against him
News Kempton Park kidnapping survivor ‘could hold clues’ to other women’s murders

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News