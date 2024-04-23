MK is getting free election PR

So many comparisons have been drawn between this year’s elections and the 1994 elections that ushered in democracy. There are similarities in terms of them being epoch-defining: they hold an almost certain promise that change is going to happen. The election holds the promise that a new government might take charge and steer South Africa onto the path of building what 30 years has failed to deliver. The most serious similarity between 27 April, 1994 and 29 May, 2024 is that they both have a political party that is taking the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) right to the…

Back then, it was the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s Inkatha Freedom Party refusing to take part in the election and putting the country at the risk of an open civil war, finally registering with the IEC at the last minute when ballot papers had been printed.

As a result, the IFP was added onto the ballot as an attachment. This year’s election has seen the entrance of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

They have challenged the IEC so much that it would seem all the IEC’s legal team does is spend time in court attending to MK issues. And, so far, the MK party has stayed winning.

Again, the IEC might have to delay the printing of the ballot papers to the last possible moment because they are still going toe-to-toe with the MK party in a possible appeal about the eligibility of Zuma to be on the ballot paper regarding his past troubles with the law.

Now that the ANC has lost its case against MK party over the use of what the ANC considers its logo and name, the printing of the ballot papers now seems likely.

The ANC has erred horribly in the way they have handled the MK party.

Their stance of silently saying “good riddance”, but not engaging the matter directly, has resulted in them now wanting to engage Zuma and his party at the last minute, thus generating free election coverage for the party.

Every single appearance that the MK party has made in court and defeated the ANC and the IEC has provided the party with an opportunity to hold mini celebration rallies outside court, which are gold in election campaigning terms.

Even Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has pointed this out.

The ANC and the IEC should go into a corner and after a brief legal briefing, come out and throw in the white towel. Why? Wouldn’t that be accepting defeat? No, it would be accepting that they left matters too late.

The MK party is taking part in next month’s election despite all these court challenges and appeals.

After yesterday’s court victory, it is clear the MK party will contest the election and Zuma is likely to be their face on the ballot. The point is it is far too risky for the election and the country not to have them on the ballot.

Whoever is giving counsel to Fikile Mbalula at Luthuli House and the IEC needs to tell them that their legal actions are doing the exact opposite of what they want.

The ANC gives Zuma free publicity and in a way they are helping Zuma to achieve his aim, hurting the ANC.

The IEC’s biggest currency is its credibility, based on its perceived impartiality. They might claim to be only seeking clarity for the future but to MK supporters, they look like agents of the ANC.