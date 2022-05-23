Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
23 May 2022
6:45 am
Columns

Knocked out by the beauty of micro-seasons

Jennie Ridyard

These time divisions, known individually as kō, are an advancement on an ancient Chinese lunisolar calendar

Photo: iStock
I think we all could do with more beauty in our lives. Nobody ever died of too much beauty but if they did, they surely died happy. There are worse ways to go than Death by Beauty. So, this week I was charmed to discover the most beautiful, tiny thing: the Japanese concept of micro-seasons. Encompassing much more than the usual four seasons of the year (or four in one day in Ireland) this calendar embraces 72 perfect little seasons annually, each only about five days long, and each of them reading like poetry. These time divisions, known individually as...

Read more on these topics