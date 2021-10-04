Editorial
4 Oct 2021
7:30 am
Springboks come-from-behind win was special

The fact the Boks produced their best performance of the last few months on Saturday is remarkable.

The Springboks, who've been in a bio-secure bubble for weeks, face the All Blacks in their final Rugby Championship match this Saturday, before returning home. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Saturday turned into a good day – and today still feels fantastic. That’s all thanks to the Springboks who beat the All Blacks in an epic encounter in the final Rugby Championship Test on neutral ground on the Gold Coast in Australia around lunchtime on Saturday. For so many sporting fans in South Africa – and there are many – happiness is dependent on what our national teams do on the sports fields around the world and the Boks especially have a huge role to play in this matter. It’s tough being a Bok supporter. The margins between winning and...

