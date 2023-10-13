Santa Panyaza keeps on giving

Those who believe the ANC will be ousted as our government in next year’s election are living in a fool’s paradise which ignores the reality that many people believe that handouts from the ruling party will come to an end if it is voted out. The more than 18 million recipients of government grants associate those life-saving payments with the ANC, no doubt unable to see that the party is distributing taxpayer money. ALSO READ: Panyaza brings hope, declares war on youth unemployment ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, crow about the number of people on welfare as one of…

Those who believe the ANC will be ousted as our government in next year’s election are living in a fool’s paradise which ignores the reality that many people believe that handouts from the ruling party will come to an end if it is voted out.

The more than 18 million recipients of government grants associate those life-saving payments with the ANC, no doubt unable to see that the party is distributing taxpayer money.

ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, crow about the number of people on welfare as one of the party’s finest achievements.

One of the ANC leaders who has proved most adept at turning state resources into a public relations coup for the ruling party is that inveterate sound-bite chaser, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

He has launched various schemes aimed at “uplifting” those from disadvantaged backgrounds and giving them a chance at a better life. These have included plans to train solar energy technicians and provide an anti-crime organisation to bring wrongdoers to book.

The latest from Santa Panyaza is a scheme to provide free learner’s licences to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. This is, in principle, not a bad idea. It costs R108 to get the document; even that comparatively small amount is beyond the reach of many in a daily struggle to survive.

It also makes a bit of sense from the point of view that youngsters will have to study and become aware of the rules of the road to be able to get the documents.

Yet, what about after they have got the learner’s permits? Where will they get the vehicles they will need to undergo the on-the-street driving training, never mind the cost of such instruction?

They are either being set up for failure or to perpetuate the corruption of “bought” full driver’s licences.