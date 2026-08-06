Parents cannot outsource discipline to the state

Somewhere, accountability in the home has quietly given way to expectation from the state.

Every generation leaves behind a blueprint of the society it wishes to build and nowhere is that responsibility more profound than in the raising of children.

Yet, South Africa appears to have entered an era where parenting is increasingly outsourced to the state.

Schools are expected to instil discipline, government to teach morality, police to intervene where parental authority has collapsed and social workers to repair what should have been nurtured at home.

The government can never become a substitute for active parenting.

Recent raids at schools have once again exposed an uncomfortable truth: many parents now expect institutions to shoulder responsibilities that begin long before a child enters a classroom.

Somewhere, accountability in the home has quietly given way to expectation from the state.

The recent safety operation at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong offered a sobering glimpse into the challenges confronting many schools.

During an unannounced search conducted by education officials, law enforcement and community safety partners, prohibited items, including knives and vaping devices, were confiscated from pupils.

The intervention followed months of complaints about violence, bullying, gangsterism and deteriorating discipline at the school.

Authorities also raised concerns about pupils who allegedly intimidated teachers, persistent absenteeism among some staff members and a breakdown in school governance.

The operation exposed a deeper societal problem. It cannot replace the guidance, discipline and values that are first cultivated in the home.

There is no denying that many young people face genuine hardships.

They may come from homes marked by absent parents, financial hardship, limited recreational opportunities and a shortage of positive role models.

Yet they cannot become a blanket explanation for every act of indiscipline.

Somewhere in this conversation, personal responsibility and parental accountability have been pushed aside.

Rarely do we hear honest reflection about the absence of boundaries, consequences or discipline within the home itself.

It becomes easier to blame the school, society or government than to confront the uncomfortable possibility that the first lessons in respect, self-control and responsibility should begin long before a child walks through the school gate.