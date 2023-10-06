Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

6 Oct 2023

04:15 am

Police deserve more than a slum

Officially, police management says the building has been deemed unsafe for human habitation following an inspection carried out in May last year.

Police deserve more than a slum

A sign outside the South African Police Service (SAPS) Pretoria Central station, 3 October 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The multi-storey building in the centre of Pretoria looks like many others hijacked in Gauteng CBDs. There is no electricity. There is no water. The lifts don’t work. The windows are dirty or broken, and there is sewage in places. Yet, this is a place where members of the police are living – and paying rent to their employers… for the privilege of living in a place which is deteriorating into a slum. ALSO READ: Is Bheki Cele fit to serve as SA’s police minister? – Experts weigh in Officially, police management says the building has been deemed unsafe for…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The multi-storey building in the centre of Pretoria looks like many others hijacked in Gauteng CBDs. There is no electricity. There is no water. The lifts don’t work. The windows are dirty or broken, and there is sewage in places.

Yet, this is a place where members of the police are living – and paying rent to their employers… for the privilege of living in a place which is deteriorating into a slum.

ALSO READ: Is Bheki Cele fit to serve as SA’s police minister? – Experts weigh in

Officially, police management says the building has been deemed unsafe for human habitation following an inspection carried out in May last year. Therefore, it is evicting the residents… without offering them alternative accommodation, according to those staying in the building.

This is, frankly, the behaviour of slumlords and not of a government department whose primary duty is ensuring justice for the citizens of the country. Why has it taken so long for the building to be evacuated? Why is it in such a mess inside?

ALSO READ: Police officers escape unharmed after being robbed of firearms in Daveyton

The police bosses may correctly argue that any barracks’ inhabitants are responsible for keeping it clean. But that doesn’t explain why senior officers have not conducted inspections or disciplined those staying there.

It is also worrying that the residents claim water and electricity has been cut off – something police management denies. But there is no water or power there… that’s a fact.

This is not the first police barracks we have reported on where our men and women of law and order are living like pigs in a sty. The situation speaks to a breakdown in simple facilities management on the part of the police hierarchy.

ALSO READ: Police spent R100m on cars that they do not use – report

It also speaks to a heartless attitude from those at the top to those in the lower ranks. It goes without saying that this sort of treatment will make those abused cops even less motivated to tackle crime.

Read more on these topics

Police police officers

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Politics ‘Winds of change’: EFF, IFP sound warning to ANC
News ‘I eat, pray, live power’: Ramokgopa’s sleepless quest to end SA’s blackouts
News Family member confirms authenticity of list of people Zoleka Mandela didn’t want at funeral
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe