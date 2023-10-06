Cops suddenly sent packing from ‘uninhabitable’ police barracks
The main police barracks in Pretoria has become a symbol of neglect and squalor, as eviction notices are issued to residents.
General views of the entrance to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Pretoria Central residence, 3 October 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
It’s a place not fit for human habitation. The lifts don’t work, there is no electricity, the windows are dirty or broken, glass from smashed beer bottles is scattered across the floors. It looks like a hijacked central business district building… but it’s the main police barracks in Pretoria. Now, police management says it is evicting the cops staying there. Police officials living in the Pretoria Central Police Station barracks will soon find themselves on the streets. Forcing people to leave Management has denied cutting off electricity and water supply to the building as a way to force people to…
Broken glass from beer bottles, dirty and broken windows, with children playing in the passageways set the tone of the building.
Because the lifts do not work, people are forced to use the stairs.
Dried human excrement is smeared on the banister of a flight of stairs.
The sixth floor has been abandoned, as residents say the sewage came from that floor, resulting in those who were staying there moving out.
Building deemed unsafe
It is understood the building was inspected by the department of employment and labour in May 2022, which Nevhuhulwi confirmed.
The inspection deemed the building not safe for human habitation.
Nevhuhulwi said it did not have serviceable ablution facilities but she did not explain why it had taken more than 16 months from the building being declared unfit for human habitation for anything to do done about it.
She said there were also illegal electricity connections and police officials had been renting out their rooms to private people.
“The management is on top of this matter, as internal investigations have started,” she said.
Asked whether they had provided the tenants with alternative places to stay, Nevhuhulwi said they would follow processes in terms of evictions.
However, this has not gone down well, with the police members who reside at the barracks threatening to take their bosses to court if they continue with the removals.
A police official who stays at the barracks said he was deployed to a local police station for a month, only to come back last Saturday and to be told he needed to vacate the premises.
Water and electricity cut off
The member said on his return, the water and electricity were cut off.
“The challenge now is, you need to iron elsewhere, you need to find a place where you must bath and because I am from [a different province], there is no way I can say I am going to stay at a family member,” the member said.
With the looming Monday deadline, the member said people had started to look for alternative accommodation.
However, because others did not have money and had already paid their rent for the barracks, they could not afford it.