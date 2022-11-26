Ramaphosa’s opponents are playing the man, not the ball

Editorial staff

Predictably, President Cyril Ramaphosa came in for huge stick for his international visit to the United Kingdom when the lights are flickering on and off back home.

Political parties couldn’t wait to get their kicks in the moment he stepped onto the plane this week to leave for the first state visit to King Charles III since he took the throne. We can understand why many are frustrated. How dare he leave South Africa when the country is on its knees because of the energy crisis?

Yet, it’s not as simple as that. While we agree Eskom’s woes should be top of the agenda for the president, his position also demands he takes his other duties seriously if we are to change the economy for the better.

Foreign investment is vital to the future growth of the economy, but it’s not only about injecting money directly into the country. It’s also about new relationships and the knock-on effect of what different business brings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “SA is already the UK’s biggest trading partner on the continent and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together.”

Hear, hear. Not everyone sees it that way, though. DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “Leadership begins here at home … I’m sure that seeing our president in a fancy carriage at a fancy castle and at fancy dinners will be of little comfort to those of our citizens who struggle to feed their family tonight while they sit in the dark praying for a job. Enjoy the pomp and ceremony!

“This is not the time for flags and parades, for tea and scones and selfies with the royals.”

Fair enough. But surely Ramaphosa has ministers to attend to Eskom while he is away for a few days?

The load shedding crisis is unacceptable. It should have been brought under control by now. We are all for a president having to account for his whereabouts in a time of crisis.

But in this case, it feels like his opponents are playing the man, not the ball.