Brushing off criticism levelled at him for making a high-profile visit to England amid domestic challenges in South Africa as “ill-informed and senseless”, political analysts are heaping praise on President Cyril Ramaphosa for honouring a strategic invitation by King Charles III – becoming the first Commonwealth country to be invited by Charles since he became British monarch.

Invigorating SA-England trade relations, boosting tourism and strengthening long-term economic and political ties was how University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood and policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi summed up the impact of the visit, which saw Ramaphosa become the fourth person to address Westminster after Nelson Mandela.

SA will benefit from Ramaphosa’s UK visit

During the state visit, Ramaphosa lauded the two nations’ close ties forged in the wake of a legacy of colonialism and apartheid and discussed initiatives that could be undertaken by the two nations under the leadership of Charles.

“It is an important visit and I think that it is good that President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the invitation. Even if there are no immediate direct results, in the long-term, SA will benefit from this visit. The visit also hinges on historical ties between the two countries – the colonial legacy and history.

“What we have to understand is that what happened cannot be changed. Going forward means being mindful of the fact that the UK needs South Africa as much as we need them,” said Henwood.

Henwood said he was encouraged by Ramaphosa’s openness to the UK business community and lawmakers.

“SA is UK’s most important market in Africa and is one of SA’s top markets. We get more tourists from the UK than any other country in the world, with 60% of UK tourists coming back.”

Both governments showing eagerness to focus on trade

Nyembezi said: “This has been a productive state visit, with both governments showing eagerness to focus on trade.

“South Africans can hope for tangible benefits from the talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on how the two countries can combine forces to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth.

“Ramaphosa’s message was well received by parliamentarians and at the SA-UK business round table in London. There are signs of significant investment in renewable energy from several UK companies.”

Nyembezi said the investments “have the potential to boost cooperation between Commonwealth countries after the 2023 anticipated launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

