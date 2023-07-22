By Mojalefa Mashego

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is well aware of kgomo ya moshate. This literally means a cow from the palace, or a royal cow, in Sepedi – but that is not where the metaphor ends.

In full it goes: Should you see it (the royal cow), you are guilty (of a crime); should you not see it, you are guilty; should you herd it, you are guilty; should you not herd it, you are guilty. I suppose the English equivalent would be damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

This came to mind this week when Lesufi – whose surname, by the way, means darkness (like when there’s load shedding), and his sobriquet means flickering lights – was again on TV. Surprise, surprise.

This time around, comrade Panyaza was standing not far from where a portion of a road in the Joburg CBD caved in, ominously like what is happening to his “glorious” movement – and our beloved country, as well. And “Black Twitter” was on his case.

Some are arguing his instantaneous responses to emergencies/crises, is overkill. Others say why not? If others are sleeping on their jobs and comrade Panyaza can – and be sure he will – let him go for it. Isn’t that what we taxpayers are always calling for?

One tweet posted a collage of some members of his Cabinet, and others like the mayor, MMC for transport and police minister, and superimposed his face on all of them. He is suggesting comrade Panyaza is overtaking the MECs.

When his comrades are still checking whether it is the Gucci bag or Armani suit, comrade Panyaza is already on TV and he is fielding questions at an impromptu press briefing. It does not matter how thin information he has at his disposal.

Is comrade Panyaza positioning himself for the ultimate prize? Is he harbouring the ambition of one day being called the honourable comrade president?

Lesufi has been doing what others see as “publicity stunts” for political expediency for a long time and it has catapulted him to the ANC’s, and the country’s, provincial throne.

I think his public showing in times of crisis is going to stand him in good stead when it is time for him to stand as Number One.