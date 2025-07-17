Scheffler’s words challenge our obsession with winning

Scheffler’s rare honesty highlights the emotional toll behind elite performance and fleeting moments of glory.

Scottie Scheffler during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It was one of the most open press conference in professional sports history – top golfer Scottie Scheffler questioning why he even plays.

He’s won three majors and an Olympic gold medal but, at the age of 29, he says the adrenalin rush of a win is only a fleeting high and wonders, after all the dedication and sacrifice, “what is the point?” Sportspeople – and others, like movie stars and musicians at the top of their game – seldom acknowledge the ephemeral nature of fame.

Some internalise it, some use booze or drugs to quiet the demons which come looking for them in the lonely periods.

Many lives are destroyed in this way.

Scheffler appeared to have his feet firmly on the ground when he said: “This is not the most important thing in my life. That’s why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me? Because I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. That’s what’s more important to me.”

Whether he was trying to psych himself up ahead of the British Open, or psych out his opponents, who can say?

But he did give us all food for thought about what is important in life.