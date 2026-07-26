Suspect arrested in connection with murder of DA councillor

Sinovuyo Dyokwe was shot dead in June after a day of voter registration campaigning for the Democratic Alliance.

Western Cape police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Sinovuyo Dyokwe.

The province’s Serious Violent Crime Investigation unit and Special Task Force carried out the arrest on Saturday in Parklands.

Dyokwe was shot dead near Dunoon on 20 June after a day of campaigning for that weekend’s voter registration days.

The South African Police Service (Saps) state that Dyokwe was followed out of Dunoon that Friday evening by two armed suspects, with the arrested suspect allegedly being the orchestrator of the hit.

“She was a dedicated activist and DA candidate in Dunoon who worked tirelessly to serve her community. She will be deeply missed,” the DA stated following the incident.

Murder and extortion

Saps stated that their investigations had revealed Dyokwe was being extorted of protection money, and was targeted when refusing to comply.

“It is further alleged that after she refused to continue making these payments, threats were made against her.

“During the operation, police seized the vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the offence, as well as seven cellular phones that will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“The arrest follows an intensive investigation during which detectives acted on information received from members of the public regarding the suspect’s whereabouts,” Saps confirmed.

The 37-year-old suspect is expected in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of murder and extortion.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and further arrests are expected as detectives continue to pursue all those involved in this matter,” the Saps stated on Sunday.

Free State stabbing

In a separate incident, a man in the Free State has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman.

The 38-year-old foreign national is accused of stabbing the woman at a tavern near Stilte Park, roughly 30km south of Welkom, on Friday.

“The suspect was traced on the same day and subsequently arrested at an open field in Meloding.

“The motive for the murder is unclear at this stage and will form part of police investigations,” Saps confirmed.

The man is expected in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of murder, contravention of the Immigration Act, and possession of a dangerous weapon.