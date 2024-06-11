Cartoon of the day

Opinion

By Carien Grobler

11 Jun 2024

South Africa – ANCVL president Snuki Zikalala said state capture and indecision on disciplinary measures against former president Jacob Zuma, had cost the ANC votes.

Despite expressing confidence in the ANC’s GNU negotiators brokering a good deal for South Africa – ANCVL president Snuki Zikalala said state capture and indecision in taking quick disciplinary measures against former president Jacob Zuma, had cost the ANC votes, which prevented it from getting an outright majority.

In a wide-ranging interview with Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala said the league supported last week’s outcome of the party’s national executive committee meeting, which endorsed a resolution for the formation of the GNU to govern South Africa for the next five years.

“We regret having lost 17% of our votes, mainly taken by the MK party – something we never saw coming. At the same time, we are saying people of South Africa have spoken against the ANC’s failure to address basic issues like service delivery and corruption.

ALSO READ: Jabulani Khumalo to represent MK party in Parliament despite being expelled

