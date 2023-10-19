Opinion

South Africa vs. England – rugby and cricket clash on ‘Super Saturday’

As 'Super Saturday' dawns, South Africa and England collide in a high-stakes duel, competing in both cricket and rugby World Cups.

The Springboks and France in action during their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash at the Stade de France on Sunday night. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

If South Africa's cardiologists should have been on call for our nervous nation during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, then they better be ready for this coming "Super Saturday". This will be when two of the world's biggest sporting rivals – South Africa and England – will go head-to-head in rugby and cricket at separate World Cup tournaments. At 10.30am, the Proteas and England meet at the Cricket World Cup in India, hoping to reverse the humiliation of the defeat against the Netherlands, while England will be in a similar position after their shock loss to lowly Afghanistan.…

If South Africa’s cardiologists should have been on call for our nervous nation during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, then they better be ready for this coming “Super Saturday”.

This will be when two of the world’s biggest sporting rivals – South Africa and England – will go head-to-head in rugby and cricket at separate World Cup tournaments.

At 10.30am, the Proteas and England meet at the Cricket World Cup in India, hoping to reverse the humiliation of the defeat against the Netherlands, while England will be in a similar position after their shock loss to lowly Afghanistan.

Odds are probably pretty even for this encounter. Then, at 9pm, the Springboks will seek to repeat the 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph against England.

In this case, though, the Boks will find themselves in the unusual position of being favourites.

England have not been playing well of late but are getting better as the tournament progresses, so it won’t be a free roast beef supper for our boys.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says they won’t underestimate the English. Oh, Rassie, we hope history doesn’t repeat itself.

The last person who said that was Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, ahead of the Netherlands contest…

Read more on these topics

Cricket World Cup Proteas Rugby World Cup Springboks

