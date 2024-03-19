Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Danie Toerien

3 minute read

19 Mar 2024

04:00 am

The bliss of having our Olive over

As a small boy the one love my sister and I shared was going on a sleepover at our favourite cousin's place.

Children's sleepover

Photo: iStock

Sleepovers were the absolute best. Better than movies, even better than a day at the public pool, and just as good as a Wimpy breakfast in Margate. As a small boy, it was the biggest treat imaginable. Growing up, my sister and I had very little in common – but the one love we shared was going on a sleepover at our favourite cousin. ALSO READ: Camping is king… until you go To be honest, it was a stayawake-over, because the last thing we wanted to do was fall asleep. And because we were allowed to have more than our…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Sleepovers were the absolute best. Better than movies, even better than a day at the public pool, and just as good as a Wimpy breakfast in Margate.

As a small boy, it was the biggest treat imaginable. Growing up, my sister and I had very little in common – but the one love we shared was going on a sleepover at our favourite cousin.

ALSO READ: Camping is king… until you go

To be honest, it was a stayawake-over, because the last thing we wanted to do was fall asleep.

And because we were allowed to have more than our quota of sweets, the sugar rush made it almost impossible to visit dreamland at our usual bedtime.

There were also no beans or lentils for dinner. Hot dogs and fizzy drinks and chips with bucket loads of tomato and mustard sauce was our Michelin star cuisine… and it was served in abundance.

With unadulterated imaginations, we could turn the bedroom into a fortress, a jungle, and even a shark-infested ocean, with the bed our only life raft.

I reminisced about those days last week, when two-year-old Olive had her first sleepover.

Due to a sequence of events, our little granddaughter had to spend the night with us.

In true sleepover tradition, I make sure that Olive had everything required – from her favourite snacks to the blueprint of how I was going to transform our room into castle fit for a princess.

Somehow, I forgot that she is only two years old. Instead of a castle, all she wanted was to watch Cocomelon, snuggling between Ouma and Oupa.

PICS: Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk is a dad!

Well, nursery rhymes and children’s songs are not my forte, but I was more than willing to stay on the bus.

After all, the wheels on the bus go round and round… Before we reached the letter R in the alphabet song, little Olive was asleep.

At around two in the morning, Olive demanded a bottle and a nappy change.

For very obvious reasons, I volunteered to make the bottle.

In the kitchen, I realised that it was the first time in more than a quarter of a century, that I got up to make a baby a bottle.

Oddly, it was fun and exciting. But when my alarm went off at 6am, I realised I don’t want to do it every night.

Read more on these topics

babies baby family

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Mgosi Kaizer Chiefs put misbehaving Peterson in his place
Local News ‘Rolex gang’ member killed in Sandton robbery
Elections WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for calm after 16 people injured in ANC-IFP clash
Crime Joshlin Smith: Police arrest another woman in connection with her disappearance
News Covert dealings: Airlink investigates after SAA allegedly lands competitor’s ‘highly sensitive info’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe