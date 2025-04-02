The church as a home for imperfect souls

Faith offers hope, but true change is never instant. A reflection on why the church remains a refuge for those still battling their imperfections.

As a daughter of a former priest, the paradox of a church being a refuge for sinners while they continue to sin became a fascinating topic and I discovered that it was a deeply human phenomenon.

At its core, a church is meant to be a place of forgiveness, grace, and transformation. It welcomes imperfect people, acknowledging that no-one is without fault and everyone is on a journey toward self-improvement or spiritual growth.

However, I discovered that the continuation of sin, even within this refuge, can be attributed to several reasons. People are inherently imperfect.

No matter how much guidance or forgiveness they receive, temptation, bad habits and personal struggles don’t vanish when people become regular churchgoers.

The process of change is messy and often people take two steps forward and one step back. Knowing that the church offers forgiveness might inadvertently create a cycle. Some might feel that, as long as they repent, they can start fresh each time.

This does not sit right with my thought pattern. What counts as “sin” can also vary widely depending on doctrine, culture or personal belief.

Sometimes what people view as “repeated sinning” might simply reflect their ongoing human struggle with desires or behaviours the church frowns upon, even if those behaviours aren’t inherently malicious.

The church isn’t a magic cure for sin; it’s a support system for those striving to do better. Some people may attend for years, grappling with the same challenges, because change takes time, introspection, and effort. For many, the church is where they find the strength to keep trying.

In some cases, people connect more deeply with others when they admit their flaws. A church full of “perfect” people wouldn’t be relatable or approachable.

The church’s openness to sinners allows a community to grow together, even if progress isn’t immediate. Sometimes, people do struggle with hypocrisy – pretending to be better than they are while quietly continuing in sin.

But often, what appears to be hypocrisy is just the tension of wanting to do good while grappling with the pull of old habits.

Ultimately, the church’s role is not to eliminate sin completely but to provide a place of accountability, redemption and hope.

The continued sinning is a reminder of how deeply human frailty runs – and perhaps why a community of support and forgiveness remains so essential. I admire those who at least try to be better humans.