Tourism board claims silenced over misconduct investigation

Serving on the South African Tourism board was a moment of immense pride – a chance to champion an industry that captures South Africa’s soul, from its vibrant cultures to its breathtaking landscapes.

Tourism is more than a sector; it’s a lifeline for communities, a driver of economic growth and a platform to share our nation’s story with the world.

Yet, that pride has been tarnished by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille’s decision to dissolve our board, a move rooted in a fabricated narrative designed to shield corruption and derail accountability.

False narrative

The minister claims our board was disbanded due to an “irregular” special meeting on 1 August, where we allegedly voted to suspend CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, citing a violation of Section 18(2) of the Tourism Act for convening without a chair.

The truth is stark: no such meeting ever took place.

This falsehood is not just a misstep; it’s a deliberate attempt to silence a board poised to investigate serious allegations of misconduct, including the irregular appointment of the CEO.

Some of the board members were made aware of troubling allegations that Guliwe, who came second in the CEO interview process and had been put under disciplinary process for similar financial transgressions in the same SA Tourism before, was appointed despite another candidate ranking first.

More disturbingly, we learned De Lille allegedly misled Cabinet by failing to present the top-ranked candidate, effectively manipulating the appointment process, having been informed of such financial transgressions which she chose to cover up.

Financial irregularities

These allegations, coupled with financial irregularities like the R4.1 million prepayment flagged by the auditor-general and a forensic investigation, demanded scrutiny.

Our board was preparing to investigate these issues thoroughly, acting within our fiduciary duty to ensure transparency and protect public funds.

Yet, before we could proceed, De Lille dissolved the board. By fabricating a meeting that never happened, she has not only undermined our efforts, but also eroded public trust in an industry critical to South Africa’s future.

The tourism sector is at a crossroads, navigating post-pandemic recovery and preparing for global events like the G20 Summit.

Dissolving a board committed to rooting out corruption risks destabilising ongoing programmes and sends a chilling message to investors and stakeholders.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has rightly called this “gross political interference”, accusing the minister of prioritising the CEO’s protection over addressing financial misconduct.

Commitment to integrity

Our board’s resolve to confront these issues made us a target. We are committed to good governance and resolve to fight political interference and corruption.

I am prouder now than ever of our board’s unwavering commitment to integrity. We refused to ignore allegations of an irregular CEO appointment, or turn a blind eye to financial irregularities, even when it cost us our positions.

If dissolution is the price of standing against corruption, it is a price I wear as a badge of honour.

To my fellow South Africans, I urge you to demand the truth. Question De Lille’s actions and her misleading narrative.

Hold her accountable for bypassing the top-ranked CEO candidate and obstructing investigations into serious allegations.

Tourism is our shared heritage – a source of pride and opportunity. We cannot allow it to be hijacked by those who prioritise personal agendas over public good.

