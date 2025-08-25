‘Dictator De Lille does damage’: Tourism board slams minister’s move

Outa called De Lille’s decision to fire the board “gross political interference” and “a direct assault on governance."

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille is at the centre of a row because she unilaterally fired the board of SA Tourism, which had been trying to suspend the body’s CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe, over accusations of non-performance and flouting National Treasury regulations on procurement.

Board accuses De Lille of falsehood

One of the board members who was dismissed this week, Oupa Pilane, accused De Lille of a falsehood that the board had been dismissed by her because it had held an “irregular” special meeting on 1 August.

Pilane said: “The truth is stark: no such meeting took place. This falsehood is not just a misstep; it’s a deliberate attempt to silence a board poised to investigate serious allegations of misconduct, including the irregular appointment of the CEO.”

He said some board members “were made aware of troubling allegations that Guliwe, who came second in the CEO interview process and had been put under disciplinary process for similar financial transgressions in SA Tourism before, was appointed despite another candidate ranking first.

“More disturbingly, we learned De Lille allegedly misled Cabinet by failing to present the top-ranked candidate, effectively manipulating the appointment process, having been informed of financial transgressions which she chose to cover up.”

Minister defends decision

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that a report had surfaced containing findings made by a previous board that Guliwe was grossly unsuitable for the job.

The paper said the chair and deputy who compiled the September 2024 report were both fired by De Lille after communicating their findings to her.

The report, according to the Sunday Times, said: “The CEO has overseen poor planning processes,” as well as showing a willingness to push for approvals of “unlawful contracts” or irregular expenditure, indicating a “disregard for due diligence and proper risk management”.

De Lille told the paper she remained “steadfast against corruption”, claiming that members of the most recent board acted outside the provisions of the Tourism Act.

Pilane said that “by fabricating a meeting that never happened”, De Lille had “not only undermined our efforts, but also eroded public trust in an industry critical to South Africa’s future”.

“The tourism sector is at a crossroads, navigating postpandemic recovery and preparing for global events like the G20 Summit.

“Dissolving a board committed to rooting out corruption risks destabilising ongoing programmes and sends a chilling message to investors and stakeholders.”

Civil society backlash

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) called De Lille’s decision to fire the board “gross political interference” and “a direct assault on governance and accountability in a state entity”.

Calling the decision “disgraceful”, Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO, said: “Outa has witnessed many boards of state entities that have fallen short of their oversight and fiduciary duties, which gives rise to maladministration and corruption in these entities.

“Thus, when we witness a state entity board acting with integrity and diligence, we need to celebrate and support them. What infuriates us is when a minister such as De Lille steps in to dismantle it.

“Such political interference and irrational behaviour undermines accountability, emboldens misconduct and signals to all state entities that political protection trumps governance.” Pilane said being fired was “badge of honour” for him.

He urged South Africans “to demand the truth”.

“Tourism is our shared heritage – a source of pride and opportunity. We cannot allow it to be hijacked by those who prioritise personal agendas over public good.”

