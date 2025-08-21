WATCH: Tourists obstruct wildebeest during famed migration river crossing

The Kenyan government claims the tourists were out of their vehicles while waiting for the water of a flooded river crossing to subside.

The balance of one of nature’s great events is fast becoming skewed by the overeagerness of human beings.

The Great Migration, a thousand-kilometre-long search for grazing lands across the Serengeti, is underway and attracting hordes of tourists.

Captured on countless documentaries, the cinematic battle between wildebeest and crocodile now has a third player.

Tourists in the way

Among the great moments of the migration are the river crossings made by wildebeest and zebra through crocodile-infested waters.

Tourists were filmed this week lining the riverbank, obstructing desperate animals from successfully escaping the jaws of the deadly predators.

The video was taken at the Purungat gate near the entrance of the Maasai Mara Nature Reserve, but the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said the encounter was unplanned.

The Kenyan government explained that the tourists were out of their vehicles as while waiting for the waters to subside at a flooded vehicle crossing.

“While this context is important, the ministry remains deeply concerned by the images, given the global sensitivity surrounding conservation and the Maasai Mara’s critical role in Kenya’s international reputation,” Cabinet secretary Rebecca Miano.

Tourists jumped out of their Safari vehicles and rushed to the banks of the river in Maasai Mara to witness the wildebeests’ migration and they blocked their path to the extent that the wildebeests even had to jump back into the water.



A Less than a meter gap! Infuriating. pic.twitter.com/yq2nqDWadG — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) August 20, 2025

Greater oversight needed

The Kenyan government said that all measures need to be taken to protect the wildlife and natural splendour of the area.

“It is imperative that all stakeholders – government, tour operators and visitors – uphold the highest standards of conduct to protect both wildlife and visitor safety,” stated Miano.

To avoid future incidents, the ministry has asked for stricter enforcement of park rules, accountability of tour operators and joint oversight from all stakeholders.

“Kenya’s tourism future is anchored in our ability to protect both visitors and wildlife.

“Together, we can ensure that the Maasai Mara wildebeest migration remains not only one of the world’s greatest natural spectacles, but also a symbol of Kenya’s leadership in conservation,” Miano concluded.

