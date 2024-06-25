Deaths of SA pilgrims during Hajj in Saudi Arabia not related to heatwave

Three South Africans died in the city of Madinah before performing Hajj, while the remaining two passed on while undertaking it.

Muslim pilgrims use umbrellas to shade themselves from the sun as they arrive at the base of Mount Arafat. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

The International Relations Department (Dirco) has confirmed that five South Africans passed away in Saudi Arabia during the annual Hajj season.

The annual Hajj took place over five days in June.

Dirco director responsible for the Middle East, Ashraf Suliman said none of the fatalities were as a result of the excessive heat which claimed the lives of at least 1,301 people.

SA deaths due to illness

Suliman told 702, that the three South Africans died in the city of Madinah before going to Makkah and performing Hajj, while the remaining two passed on while undertaking it.

During Hajj, pilgrims sometimes visit Medina, the city of Prophet Muhammad before going to Makkah before the start of Hajj.

“We had asked our consulate general in Jeddah for a report, and although there were five persons from South Africa who undertook to go to Hajj had passed on, all those that had passed on are people that died out of illness, not as a result of the heatwave,” Suliman said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pilgrims commence final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

1 301 lives lost

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), 1 301 pilgrims lost their lives due to intense heat during the Hajj

Most of those making the pilgrimage did not have permits and were left exposed to the scorching elements.

“Regrettably, the number of mortalities reached 1,301, with 83% being unauthorised to perform hajj and having walked long distances under direct sunlight, without adequate shelter or comfort,” the SPA said.

On Friday, a senior Saudi official gave AFP a partial toll of 577 deaths for the two busiest days of Hajj: 15 June, when pilgrims gathered for hours of prayers in the blazing sun on Mount Arafat, and 16 June, when they participated in the “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina.

High temperatures

Temperatures in Mecca this year climbed as high as 51.8 degrees Celsius according to Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology.

On Sunday, the Saudi health minister, Fahd Al-Jalajel, described this year’s Hajj management as “successful.”

Al-Jalajel said according to SPA, the health system “provided more than 465,000 specialised treatment services, including 141,000 services to those who didn’t obtain official authorisation to perform Hajj”. He was speaking during an interview with the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: Naledi Pandor’s son talks about his first Hajj