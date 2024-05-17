Transport Minister digs a pothole for herself

Minister Chikunga's remarks on potholes and road safety have drawn criticism.

As South Africans, you have to admire the way we are able to laugh at ourselves, no matter how tough the situation we are in.

Being able to make jokes about everyday life in South Africa probably helps us forget about the real problems we are faced with.

But a line in the sand is drawn when politicians or ministers take a poke at the very real issues, especially when you consider that these are the problems they should be addressing.

They should be careful when talking about load shedding, potholes and corruption.

Step up to the plate, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga…

Chikunga, addressing a media dialogue on road safety in SA this week, said: “The problem of potholes is with us, but when you relate it to accidents, not many accidents happen on those bad roads in South Africa.”

Come again?

“The top 20 hazardous roads in South Africa are national roads – the N1, N3, R61, Moloto Road. If you look at those roads, they are in a good state of life. They are the best roads that we have in South Africa and probably on the continent and compare well with roads that we have at the world level.”

Obviously there will be more accidents on the busier main roads, but please don’t insult us by downplaying the effect of potholes has on road safety and on people’s daily life.

Minister, please pull the other leg.

