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Project flops after R122m spent [video]

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Compiled by Citizen Reporter

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1 minute read

20 April 2026

04:49 pm

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The project has been abandoned and community members are vandalising it.

The multimillion-rand Clayville extension 45 social housing mega project in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, has been
abandoned and vandalised.

The project was for the development and construction of 452 social housing units for residents of Clayville, Tembisa and surrounding areas.
The Ekurhuleni Housing Company (EHC) said planning for the project started in 2017, while construction started in April 2019.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni website, more than R500 million was needed to complete each phase of construction. But the project has been abandoned and community members are vandalising it.

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