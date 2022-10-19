We need more selfless people

As the world falls apart around us – political, economically and socially – it is comforting to know there are those among us with a higher sense of purpose and who are prepared to spend their time and own financial resources to preserve priceless parts of our distant past. The story of how scientists from the Nelson Mandela University’s African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience “rescued” a rock which is probably more than 100 000 years old, is not only one of dedication, it is one of serendipity. The scientists, looking for something else entirely on a beach near Still Bay...

As the world falls apart around us – political, economically and socially – it is comforting to know there are those among us with a higher sense of purpose and who are prepared to spend their time and own financial resources to preserve priceless parts of our distant past.

The story of how scientists from the Nelson Mandela University’s African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience “rescued” a rock which is probably more than 100 000 years old, is not only one of dedication, it is one of serendipity.

The scientists, looking for something else entirely on a beach near Still Bay in the Cape, found a rock which had fallen from a cliff above and which showed evidence of early human art forms.

Concerned that the rock might be lost if washed out to sea, they clubbed together, hired a helicopter and ground crew and airlifted the precious artefact out to a nearby museum, where it is now on display.

They could have, as many South Africans do when faced with something outside their comfort zones, have said: “Not my problem, boet…” But they didn’t. They saved something for future generations. We need more selfless South Africans like this. We salute you.