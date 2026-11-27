If the comrades are united against the DA, why have announcements of new working arrangements been delayed?

Much has been made about the new “black coalition” which wants to kick the DA to the political sidelines in many municipalities. But, given the events – or nonevents, perhaps? – of the last few days, we wonder how wonderful it is in that new coalition heaven.

If everything is hunky-dory and the comrades are all united against what they believe is a DA-engineered attempt to drag the country back to the apartheid era, then what has caused the delays in announcing the new working arrangements?

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula – normally eager to show his garrulous self in front of cameras – suddenly postponed his press briefing yesterday. It’s supposed to happen today, which is cutting it fine, given that today is the deadline for coalitions to be finalised.

Have the negotiations not been as smooth as the likes of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba would have us believe? Is the ANC peeved about ActionSA gobbling up most of the media coverage? Are there personality clashes being hidden behind the veneer of anti-DA unity?

If any of those factors are present, then the coalitions in Gauteng will be off to a rocky start. And when politicians bicker, municipalities remain wrecked.