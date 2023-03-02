When our government blue ticks us

Kekeletso Nakeli

I recently read something that when taken to heart, will do nothing but break ones belief in the voting system. Democracy is foiled by it. Our governance is based on it and our politicians know how to manipulate it.

People have been turned into nothing but numbers, their wants and needs are taken into consideration only to be morphed into electioneering tools and campaign resourcing.

Star-struck by the German machinery that has rolled into the dusty streets of townships, our problem will gladly mill at the voting stations and vote in favour for those who have forgotten them and their plight since 2014.

When one resides in an informal settlement, one lacks the basic decency of proof of residence. One has no address.

Emergency services struggle to reach you, in the event of applying for bail – you have no address to prove residency. As a person, one is not accessible but the way our society is structured, you are sure to be found by a ballot box.

The forgotten are remembered and even adored come election time.

When will our people elect to make their presence, their needs so important that they can be considered to be of greater value than the X at election time? Electioneering leaves me cringing.

Can we, as a nation, stop heading to the polls with our emotions, but take into consideration track records, deliverables and the ability to govern?

Why can’t the frustrations that lead us to protest on burning streets and social media be the things to take into consideration as we make a decision as to who we would have ascend to power, who will lead us for five years?

Perhaps if we are to carefully consider who we bring to power, the state of the nation might take a different shape. We can continue to hope against hope. We are however forced to daily witness the looting and the country is stripped to its bare bone.

The alternative is to refuse and elect change. The choice is blatantly obvious. We live in the dark, under siege from criminals, starving because we can afford absolutely nothing and our government is blue ticking us … until elections.

Something has to change!