OPINION: Bavuma has silenced his doubters, but some of the criticism was fair

It's disrespectful to treat the Proteas Test captain like a child made of glass.

Temba Bavuma led the Proteas to victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia in London last week. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

There’s a perspective that has emerged from some quarters that Temba Bavuma cannot be criticised. How condescending.

Public figures, including professional athletes, will always be held to account more than the general public. It’s a natural byproduct of fame and fortune.

And as the captain of the Proteas cricket team, Bavuma will be a target of criticism, as is the case with any other national skippers or elite sport stars.

According to some, however, Bavuma cannot be treated with the same level of respect as other professional athletes. When we talk about him, we need to put kid gloves on and punch lightly.

Bavuma is not made of glass

After the Proteas returned home this week with the World Test Championship mace, Bavuma’s supporters took the opportunity to defend him, including sports minister Gayton McKenzie.

Speaking at a press conference after the team’s arrival, McKenzie laid into members of the media who have called out Bavuma in the past when the top-order batter has experienced slumps and not delivered.

And he’s not alone. Even some members of the media refuse to criticise Bavuma. They place him in a cushioned box as if he’s so fragile that the slightest knock will break him.

McKenzie also claimed this week that those of us who have called out Bavuma in the past cannot praise him now because we previously “said he was sh**”.

That’s completely absurd. To be criticised when you play poorly and lauded when you play well is standard for any elite athlete in any sport. It comes with the territory.

Fair criticism

It would be ridiculous for analysts to simply praise athletes all the time, regardless of their performances, in the hope that one day they will come good. The media needs to be fair, objective and honest.

What Bavuma has achieved as captain of the national Test team over the last couple of years has been phenomenal.

Having gone unbeaten in 10 matches as skipper and leading the SA squad to a historic victory in last week’s World Test Championship final (on top of his incredible run of form with the bat) he has earned icon status in South African sport for his recent accomplishments.

But that doesn’t change the fact that he hasn’t always delivered, especially in limited overs formats, and much of the criticism he’s received (or some of it, at the very least) has been deserved, especially after the 2023 World Cup in India where he just didn’t perform.

Special immunity

Giving Bavuma special privileges and suggesting he can’t be fairly criticised is completely condescending.

He’s not a child playing mini-cricket. He’s the captain of the national team, and he’s only criticised because of the calibre of player he is. It’s because of his role in the squad, and his tremendous ability, that we expect as much as we do from him.

To refuse to criticise him is to suggest we don’t expect anything from him in the first place. Bavuma deserves more respect than that.