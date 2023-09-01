The window-dressing of women is over

Thank goodness August is behind us. No more Women’s Month. So we can take up where we left off and, for the next 11 months, continue to treat women as targets and second-class citizens. For the next 11 months, companies don’t have to try to look virtuous by rolling out their “empowered” women. And they can get back to paying them a lot less than their male counterparts (well, they always get pregnant and want maternity leave, which costs money, doesn’t it?). ALSO READ: ‘Don’t bother celebrating Women’s Month’, Action SA tells Gov Our cops can get back to ignoring…

For the next 11 months, companies don’t have to try to look virtuous by rolling out their “empowered” women. And they can get back to paying them a lot less than their male counterparts (well, they always get pregnant and want maternity leave, which costs money, doesn’t it?).

Our cops can get back to ignoring women when they come to a charge office counter looking for a protection order against an abusive spouse or partner …. or they can tell women to “just talk it out”.

And the apologists for rape and sexual assault can resume their argument that it’s “not all men” or that women sometimes make up claims to hurt a perfectly good man; never mind that by dressing in a “suggestive” way, women actually do “ask for it”.

Isn’t it wonderful how we can ghettoize women (just as apartheid did to people) by assigning them their own, segregated, month while for the other 92% of our lives, it’s business as usual?

Back-slap time. Nothing much wrong with our society…