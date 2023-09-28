ANC struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad expected to be laid to rest on Thursday

An ANC delegation is expected to visit the Pahad family ahead of the funeral

Aziz Pahad passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 82, surrounded by his family in Johannesburg. Photo: X/@MbalulaFikile

The late ANC struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad is expected to laid to rest on Thursday according to Muslim rites.

Pahad passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 82, surrounded by his family in Johannesburg.

The family’s spokesperson Dr Faizel Randera described Pahad as a “servant of the people”.

“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist, who served as member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for International Relations from 1994 to 2008.

“He leaves behind his wife Angina, a brother, children, his granddaughter, and extended family members. He is also mourned by countless friends, comrades and colleagues, in South Africa and across the world,” Randera said.

Randera told The Citizen, an ANC delegation was expected to visit the family and that the announcement of the funeral arrangements would be made soon.

ALSO READ: Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad passes away

History

Pahad left South Africa after the Rivonia Trial and returned to the country from exile in 1990. He became the deputy head of the ANC department for international affairs in 1991.

He was deputy minister of foreign affairs from 1994 until 2008 and also served as a member of parliament during the same period.

Pahad was also a member of the national executive committee of the ANC from 1985 to 2007.

Ramaphosa condolences

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deepest condolences to the Pahad family.

““Our hearts go out to the Pahad family as they mourn the loss of two brothers and two outstanding servants of our people and our country.

“Aziz Pahad was a consummate diplomat not only in the service of our country but also in support of causes for freedom and justice elsewhere in the world, notably advocating the plight of the Palestinian people,” Ramaphosa said.

Essop Pahad

His death comes just two months after the death of his brother and former minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad.

Essop was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery according to Muslim burial rites.

During Essop’s funeral, Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his eulogy described Essop as an extraordinary revolutionary and an exceptional leader.

“Essop Pahad has left a void. In his lifetime of struggle, he traversed the world to ensure our struggle delivered victory to the ordinary masses of our people. We who remain are obliged to spare no effort to ensure that we stay the course,” Mashatile said.

ALSO READ: ‘The death of Essop Pahad has left a void’ – Paul Mashatile