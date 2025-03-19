Young South Africans forge their own path amid job crisis

Tired of empty promises from politicians, unemployed youth are creating their own opportunities through small businesses.

There’s an old saying that “’n boer maak ’n plan”, but resilient young South Africans are fighting back against unemployment by starting their own businesses.

Many of them are trying desperately to put food on the table in their township houses and shacks.

Understandably, they are cynical about the assurances from fat cat politicians that dealing with youth joblessness is a top priority.

“They only come here during election periods to campaign and bribe us with T-shirts to vote for them,” said 28-year-old Ndumiso Mthembu, who has not been able to find a job since leaving high school eight years ago.

That sums up the bitter reality for many South Africans that the ANC’s promised “better life for all” has not only not materialised, but life for many people has got worse.

While one cannot discount the impact years of apartheid – with its unequal education and spatial planning being just two disadvantages for back people – the reality is that this country could have done so much more since April 1994… were it not for the large-scale looting carried out mainly by ANC cadres, ably abetted by some in the private sector.

These young people need an apology – and financial support. It’s the least we should do.

