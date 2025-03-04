‘The Chair’ returns with new host but same mission to create jobs

The Chair is catered for job seekers to empower them through employment opportunities and career insights that enhance their employability

Unemployment is so central to the country’s social ills that SABC 1 TV show The Chair returns for a second season because of its impact in helping people find employment.

“The joy of seeing someone secure a job after facing challenges, sometimes for years, is profound,” The Chair’s resident human resources representative Madelein Smit told The Citizen.

Catered for job seekers across South Africa to empower them through employment opportunities and career insights, The Chair returns for a second season on Wednesday on SABC 1.

“Their stories of resilience and triumph truly humble me and remind me of the impact we can have when we come together to support one another,” said Smit.

To be on the show, hopeful jobseekers need to email their CV and all relevant qualifications. Smit said the selection for this season was thorough and strategic.

“We evaluate candidates based on their skills, experiences and potential fit for the roles available,” said the HR expert.

“Our focus is on ensuring that each placement not only meets the needs of employers but also aligns with the aspirations of the candidates, creating a win-win situation.”

New host for ‘The Chair’

The new season returns with a new host, Kgaugelo ‘KC’ Mokholwane, who replaces Mpho Monareng.

“Being the host on a platform that directly addresses the unemployment crisis in our country is nothing short of an honour,” Mokholwane told The Citizen.

“The show is a vital tool and call to action to the youth, especially in the current economic climate.”

Mokholwane is a familiar face to SABC 1 viewers from his work on Mzansi Insider and The Remix SA.

“My approach is to always stay true to self, which relieves me of any potential pressures. Every host has their own offering, and I’ve developed a lot of faith in mine,” said Mokholwane.

Commissioning editor of the show, Mukalanga Fani Matsebane, said the second season tracks many of the interventions Season 1 achieved, solidifying on those, while building a new base of skills and relationships.

“With youth unemployment at a staggering 45.5%, The Chair is more than just a platform for job-seeking advice – it’s an intervention that offers a job to the winner of each episode, along with vital skills, job preparation, and practical insights into today’s competitive job market,” said General Manager of SABC Education, Jacqui Hlongwane.

Continuing the first season’s work

The first season saw the creation of more than 26 jobs.

“One of the most unforgettable moments from Season 1 was when a candidate, who was living on the streets, landed a job that changed their life.

“Witnessing their transformation and the profound impact that employment had on their future is a testament to the power of opportunity and hope,” Smit said.

For the second season they would like to provide employment for at least 52 jobseekers in South Africa.

Smit spoke excitedly about introducing a new format that allows candidates to deliver a one-minute elevator pitch to potential employers at the end of each show.

“This powerful tool enables candidates to present themselves effectively and sets them apart in a competitive job market. It’s an empowering addition that we believe will drive successful connections.”

Smith wants viewers to walk away with hope and empowerment when watching the show.

“The Chair is about more than just job placements; it’s about resilience, community, and the transformative power of opportunity. I want viewers to believe that they can overcome their challenges, pursue their dreams, and contribute positively to their communities.”

