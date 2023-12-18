Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

18 Dec 2023

04:30 am

Zuma’s snub not what ANC needs

Many predict the ANC will battle at next year’s elections.

Zuma’s snub not what ANC needs

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement at the weekend that he will no longer vote for the ANC and will now instead support a new party at next year’s elections couldn’t have come at a worse time for the ruling party. The relevance of the former president, who has tried every trick in the book to avoid his day in court through his Stalingrad defence, will always be questioned. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa has been ‘completely out-maneuvered’ – politicians react to Zuma’s announcement Does he have as much sway as many suggest? Does he still have a big role to play? The…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement at the weekend that he will no longer vote for the ANC and will now instead support a new party at next year’s elections couldn’t have come at a worse time for the ruling party.

The relevance of the former president, who has tried every trick in the book to avoid his day in court through his Stalingrad defence, will always be questioned.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa has been ‘completely out-maneuvered’ – politicians react to Zuma’s announcement

Does he have as much sway as many suggest? Does he still have a big role to play? The answers are probably yes, especially among his loyal followers in KwaZulu-Natal. Many predict the ANC will battle at next year’s elections.

We won’t go as far as some to suggest they will be voted out, but they will in all likelihood dip below the 50% mark, opening the door for coalitions and plenty of horse trading.

ALSO READ: Zuma says he will not campaign or vote for ‘Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC’

Their own party at grassroots level has voiced their displeasure with the ANC. They believe it is not servicing its branches and keeps making empty promises.

As reported in The Citizen, some branches said “nominations for national and provincial office bearers were not relevant to them as they were not at the coalface of service delivery like municipal councillors”.

The blight of having load shedding shoved down our throats daily, and with no end to unacceptable levels of unemployment, is not helping their cause even among loyal ANC supporters, who now question whether they are the right party to vote for.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa responds to Zuma’s announcement: ‘What else can I do?’

And they still have a massive debt of over R100 million plus interest and costs in a binding contract with Ezulweni Investments for election banners ahead of the 2019 general elections hanging above their heads. Zuma’s announcement makes for interesting timing. It’s almost election season. Watch this space…

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Jacob Zuma

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe