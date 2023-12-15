Ramaphosa responds to Zuma’s announcement: ‘What else can I do?’

Ramaphosa says that Saturday's announcement will be one of the many Zuma has been making.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that there is nothing he can do but “note” his predecessor’s scheduled announcement.

This comes after the Jacob Zuma Foundation announced that Zuma will address the media on Saturday regarding his political future.

There is speculation that Zuma may be leaving the ANC for another party.

Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the 2019 ANC Manifesto review process, Ramaphosa responded to questions about the ruling party’s renewal process and the reaction of the party’s veterans, including Zuma, who may announce his exit from the party.

He said that there was nothing he could do about Zuma’s announcement but to “note”.

“He has, over time, been making a number of announcements. Tomorrow he’ll make another announcement. We will note that, we note that. What else can I do? There’s nothing else I can do but to note,” says Ramaphosa.

“On the former president who says he’s not going to be campaigning? I think in the end, we’re making a big issue out of this, much larger than what it is. In the end, as members of the ANC, we would like everyone to be on the field to campaign, but if you are unable to campaign, that’s it, the work goes on. We will continue doing the work. I have said I will be campaigning.”

Addressing concerns about internal party dynamics, Ramaphosa echoed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s message, emphasising the importance of following proper internal procedures to register complaints.

“We’ve been saying we are a party that should have one message and we should have as many people as possible to articulate that message and there must be unity of purpose,” said Ramaphosa.

“I am the first to have said to the national executive: Let us have unity of purpose and let us unify the message that will beam out to our people so that we don’t confuse them. These things happen in organisations, that is now behind us, we’re moving forward together as various components of the ANC as one movement facing the 2024 elections.”