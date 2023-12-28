OPPO announces A58 smartphone for ‘diverse scenarios’

Weighing a mere 192g and measuring only 7.99 mm, the OPPO A58 has a comfortable grip and is not too heavy in the pocket, price aside.

The OPPO A58 comes in two colours: Glowing Black and Dazzling Green. Photo: OPPO

OPPO has announced the arrival of the A58, the latest addition to its A series lineup in what it calls an elevation to the entertainment experience for “diverse scenarios”.

The OPPO A58 smartphone comes in two colours: Glowing Black and Dazzling Green which seems to be all the rage this season – is it perhaps because the Springboks are the Rugby World Cup champions?

Specs

If you are wondering about specs, the OPPO A58 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight Display and a peak brightness of 680 nits which is easy to view under bright sunlight.

There has been a notable 40% increase in volume compared to the previous generation for enhanced call quality, gaming, and video enjoyment. Furthermore, the OPPO A58 introduces an enhanced Ultra Volume Mode, enabling users to amplify the loudness of the speakers by up to 300%.

According to OPPO, the A58 sets a new standard for mobile photography with its advanced camera system featuring a 50 MP AI Camera which works in conjunction with the 2 MP Portrait Camera to create background blur, highlighting the subject in Portrait Mode.

If you love selfies, the OPPO A58 has an 8 MP front-facing camera.

In today’s times, battery performance is very important, with OPPO claiming the device is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery allowing an uninterrupted 32 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube viewing, or 5 hours of PUBG gameplay on a single full charge.

Durability

The OPPO A58 features an IP54 rating that protects it from common spills and dust. This feature enables users to go about their day worry-free, shielding the smartphone against daily mishaps.

Availability and Pricing

The OPPO A58 is available from leading network providers online channels. The device is priced at R269/pm, which is light on the pocket given the current economic climate.

