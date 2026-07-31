OPINION: PSL must improve communication to keep fans engaged

This is not a good look for a brand that proudly markets itself as one of the biggest football leagues on the African continent.

Another Betway Premiership season is upon us, but the same old communication problems continue to undermine one of Africa’s biggest football competitions.



There is no doubt that excitement is building ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Supporters are eager to see their clubs back in action and anticipation is high.

Yet, once again, fans have been left frustrated by the slow pace of communication regarding something as basic as match tickets for the opening round of fixtures.



Supporters should not have to spend the week leading up to kick-off wondering when tickets will go on sale or where they can buy them. Clear and timely communication is not a luxury in football, it is essential.

If last week’s pre-season clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Scottland FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium is anything to go by, the Premiership can look forward to another season of packed venues. The appetite for local football is clearly back. The least the league can do is communicate and make it easy for supporters to attend matches. However, there is a growing culture of poor communication, and it is high time the PSL improves this aspect of its business.

By Tuesday, just four days before the new season was due to begin, the PSL and several clubs had still not communicated ticket details for opening fixtures.



It might well be argued that the responsibility lies with clubs to provide that information. Whether that responsibility lies with the clubs or the League is almost beside the point. The Betway Premiership is the PSL’s flagship competition, and supporters will naturally expect the league to ensure that important information reaches them in good time.

This is not a good look for a brand that proudly markets itself as one of the biggest football leagues on the African continent because communication has also been lacking in other areas. Take the postponement of the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants. While the fixture is postponed, there is no immediate explanation from the PSL outlining the reasons behind the decision.

A simple statement would have gone a long way in keeping supporters informed. The same questions continue to surround the PSL Awards. Holding the ceremony virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic was understandable, but those restrictions are long behind us. Yet the League has never clearly explained why it has continued with an online format instead of restoring the glamour and prestige of an in-person awards evening.

The local league remains an exciting and highly marketable product. The quality on the pitch continues to improve, clubs are attracting good crowds. However, football is no longer only about what happens during the 90 minutes. Fans expect regular, transparent and professional engagement.

The PSL has built a competition that can compete with the best on the continent. Now it needs to ensure that its communication standards match the quality of its football. Keeping supporters informed is just as important as entertaining them. Supporters deserve better, and so does a league that aspires to be among the very best in the world.