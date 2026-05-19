Oskido receives Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for creating opportunities for young musicians

Oskido, kwaito pioneer and Kalawa Jazmee Records co-founder, has been awarded one of South Africa's highest civilian honours by President Ramaphosa.

Veteran DJ, record producer, and kwaito pioneer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa has been conferred with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. The order is considered one of South Africa’s highest civilian honours and was bestowed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The National Orders Investiture Ceremony took place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on Tuesday, 19 May 2026. Ramaphosa bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver on Oskido during the ceremony, which was broadcast live.

He was one of several music figures honoured at the ceremony, joining Grammy-winning flautist Wouter Kellerman, jazz and gospel artist Jonathan Butler and several posthumous honourees.

‘A Kwaito pioneer’

According to the official citation from the Presidency, Oskido was recognised “for creating opportunities for young musicians as an extension of his own success as a DJ, record producer, entrepreneur and kwaito pioneer.”

The recognition caps a career that has fundamentally shaped the sound and infrastructure of South African popular music.

Born in Zimbabwe, Oskido built his legacy in South Africa, becoming a foundational figure in the post-apartheid music explosion that brought kwaito and house music to the centre of South African youth culture.

Oskido rose to prominence as a member of the kwaito group Brothers of Peace before co-founding Kalawa Jazmee Records. The independent label was widely credited with launching and nurturing the careers of artists including Mafikizolo, Boom Shaka and Black Coffee. His Church Grooves compilation series, which blended house and gospel, became a cultural touchstone and a benchmark for South African dance music.

For his peers

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika after the ceremony, Oskido dedicated the honour to his peers in the kwaito movement. The DJ said the recognition was not his alone, referencing fellow musicians such as Mdu Masilela and Arthur Mafokate, who were part of the scene from its earliest days. In effect, he said the award belonged to all of them.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, or sport, and is conferred in three categories: gold for exceptional achievement, silver for excellent achievement, and bronze. The order takes its name from the Xhosa word for the bird-of-paradise flower, the Strelitzia reginae.

The Order of Ikhamanga honours South Africans who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport. 🇿🇦#NationalOrders#AWorkingNation 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/T8WqTYmfTq May 19, 2026

This year’s Order of Ikhamanga also recognised Jonathan Butler for using jazz, gospel and R&B to bridge cultural divides globally, while the Gold category was awarded posthumously to music giants including Todd Matshikiza and Kippie Moeketsi, as well as Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus for his transformative role in South African rugby.

Watch as President Cyril Ramaphosa presents National Orders: