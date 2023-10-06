CIT van bombed in attempted heist in Durban

Events leading up to the CIT robbery and explosion are not known, but authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

Paramedics said they received numerous calls of the attempted robbery at about 7.20pm on Thursday. Photo: ALS Paramedics

There has been another attempted cash-in-transit heist in Durban, after an armoured cash vehicle was bombed and set alight on the N2 between KwaMashu and Queen Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday night.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received numerous calls of the attempted robbery at about 7:20pm.

“Immediately paramedics made their way and met with police. Once safe, medics entered the scene, which was cornered off by the SA Police Service. They found a cash-in-transit vehicle alight.

Watch the burning CIT van

There has been yet another attempted cash-in-transit heist in Durban after an armoured cash vehicle was bombed and set alight on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday night. #CITHeist #Durban Video: ALS Paramedics @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/O4Nb5hFamM October 6, 2023

“They quickly assessed the guards and found they had escaped with only minor injuries. The guards refused further treatment. The entire N2 South Bound was closed due to the incident”.

He said the events leading up to the robbery and explosion are not known, but authorities were on the scene to investigate further.

ALSO READ: One security guard killed, two others wounded in Durban CIT heist

Guard killed

This is the second CIT heist in Durban this week.

On Tuesday, one security guard was killed and two others injured during a cash-in-transit robbery near Folweni.

Jamieson said emergency services responded to the scene on the M35 just after 9am on Tuesday.

On arrival, paramedics found an armoured van lying on its side at the entrance to a private residence south of Durban.

“A quick triage by paramedics established one guard had been fatally wounded.

“One guard sustained critical gunshot wounds and was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics, before a call was made to the Netcare911 Aeromedical Helicopter to airlift them to a Level 1 trauma unit. A third guard sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to hospital,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the M35 was closed in both directions to allow the police to investigate the incident.

ALSO READ: One killed, two arrested as shootout closes M1 highway