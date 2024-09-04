Over 80 Nasi iSpani health jobs available in Gauteng: here’s how much they pay

Nasi iSpani has reportedly provided around 90 000 job-seekers with opportunities.

The provincial government recently advertised 91 vacancies online, which included Post Basic Pharmacist Assistant, Sessional Medical Officer, and Diagnostic Radiographer positions. Picture: iStock

The Gauteng government’s controversial jobs programme, Nasi iSpani has vacancies in the health sector, with some jobs offering as much as R66 218 a month.

The initiative was launched in June 2023 by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi as a way to empower the youth of the province. It has provided around 90 000 job-seekers with opportunities.

According to the provincial government’s website, these positions may pay between R20 912 and R51 935 a month.

What other jobs are available?

Other jobs listed on the site, include:

Lecturer − between R37 627 and R46 128 a month, plus benefits.

HOD Primary Care Nursing PNG III − between R56 339 and R66 218 a month, plus benefits.

HOD Student Affairs − between R56 339 and R66 218 a month, plus benefits.

HOD Student Counselling and Development − between R56 339 and R66 218 a month, plus benefits.

Those that are eligible can apply here: https://jobs.gauteng.gov.za

Nasi iSpani job cuts

The Nasi iSpani programme has come under the spotlight in recent months amid the abrupt termination of 32 000 teaching assistants’ contracts at the end of July.

The Citizen previously reported on a protest that occurred as a result of this cancellation. Participants in the march formed part of the thousands of individuals who were left jobless.

A total of 30 people were arrested and detained at Heidelberg Police Station.

Speaking at the opening of the Gauteng legislature last month, Lesufi apologised to those affected.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona told The Citizen the programme was cut because of funding.

“All Gauteng Youth Brigades have been informed about the end of their contracts which was a short programme and not a permanent job offer. It is important to note that we no longer receive any funding from the National Department of Basic Education, consequently, we have no option but to terminate the programme,” said Mabona.

He added that the provincial government had paid out of its pocket for the programme for six months after funding from the national government allegedly ended.

Solar technicians are without jobs too

Last week, The Citizen reported that some who had enrolled in the programme to qualify as solar technicians had been removed to make way for a fresh batch of students.

These candidates reportedly failed to meet the required standard.

Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier Panya Lesufi, Sizwe Pamla, told The Citizen that some students had very poor attendance records and did not commit to the programme.

“The termination of contracts is a consequence of poor performance. They were informed, and this condition is also stipulated in their contracts with GCRA [Gauteng City Region Academy],” said Pamla.

