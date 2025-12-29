Severe thunderstorms expected to continue into new year

Severe storms are expected to persist into the new year, driven by high moisture and heat.

The last week of 2025 comes with a yellow level 4 warning of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, which may include heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning.

The South African Weather Service warnings for today include that localised flooding, damage to property and hazardous travel conditions are possible.

A yellow level 4 warning was also issued for KwaZulu-Natal.

Northgate ceiling collapse

On Sunday, Northgate shopping centre reported an incident following heavy rainfall in the area.

“No injuries were reported and all affected areas were immediately secured and cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

“The centre remains open and trading as normal. “Initial assessments indicate that severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and hail over a short period, contributed to water build-up in box gutters.

“This resulted in water overflow and an isolated partial ceiling collapse.

“Importantly, there has been no damage to the roof structure itself and the overall integrity of the building remains sound.”

Moisture and cold air driving storms

The Weather Hooligan, Juandre Vorster, said there was massive cloud cover over Gauteng and the surrounding areas.

“A lot of moisture will be entering from the east, the KwaZulu-Natal area and the Indian Ocean, colliding with cold air from the Atlantic in the west, which will create scattered thundershowers across Gauteng and the interior.

“This will continue throughout the week,” he said.

Vorster said many of these severe storms were considered static storms, which are heat-induced due to the humidity.

“These storms are going to carry on into the new year.

“We have started developing weather patterns similar to those in Texas in America with hail of golf ball size,” he added.

Conditions expected into the new year

Weather service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected over the eastern regions, including Gauteng, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, going into the new year.

“Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are possible for most days in the afternoon, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of the North West.”

Thobela said today, severe thunderstorms with heavy rain leading to localised flooding, hail and damaging winds are expected over Mpumalanga, Limpopo, northern Gauteng and along the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal until the new year.

