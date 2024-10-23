Parents ‘encourage attacks on teachers’

Bela Bela High School pupils allegedly assaulted teachers again, with parents reportedly encouraging the attacks.

This is not the first time Bela Bela High School pupils have allegedly assaulted their teachers, according to the school governing body (SGB) chair following an incident last Thursday.

Piet Sibasa said this when he was giving an update on the five pupils, aged from 16 to 19, who were released on R500 bail each on Friday.

Mother also attacks teachers

The mother of one of the pupils was also arrested and released on Friday.

She reportedly followed the teachers to the hospital and allegedly assaulted one while they were waiting to be attended to.

“Between January and May, two teachers were attacked in separate incidents. They were badly injured and several pupils were expelled,” Sibasa said.

“What is happening here is heartbreaking because the parents encourage them to assault the teachers.”

Limpopo department of education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said an internal investigation was underway.

