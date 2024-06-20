‘We can’t be told by them that Mashatile is corrupt’ – ANCYL leader on DA

Malatji says only the courts can tell South Africans if Mashatile is guilty.

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Collen Malatji says only the courts can decide whether ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile is guilty.

Malatji briefed the media on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and other matters concerning the youth organisation on Thursday.

Responding to questions about the Democratic Alliance (DA), a member of the GNU, and its calls for Mashatile’s head over corruption allegations, Malatji said it was not the party’s place to tell the country who was guilty or not guilty of a crime.

Until Mashatile is charged by the courts, he remains the deputy president of the ANC, he said.

“The policy of the ANC says that those who have been charged must step aside. The DP (deputy president) has not been charged by anyone. If DA says it has enough evidence, it must allow the law institutions to take the course,” said Malatji.

“We can’t be told by them that Mashatile is corrupt when institutions of the state have not charged him. On that one, we’re clear. The ANC will act once the deputy president has been charged with corruption. Until then, he remains the deputy president of the ANC. We know that he will be appointed deputy president of the country because that’s how the ANC operates.”

Allegations against Mashatile

Responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly in March, Mashatile said he was being investigated by Parliament’s Ethics Committee over allegations of corruption levelled against him.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube had asked Mashatile to come clean about the allegations against him and links to controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi, currently on trial linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos scandal.

“There are allegations of corruption hanging over your head. The Hawks are currently investigating you and your son-in-law regarding an almost R30 million home in Constantia and the source of those funds.

“Additionally, there are questions about the use of homes by Edwin Sodi, a state-capture accused individual.

“While these matters are still under investigation and the probes are ongoing… given your commitment, deputy president, to fighting corruption will you take the country into confidence and be brave [by] giving an explanation as to what these allegations are about and the sources of the funds used for them?” Gwarube asked.

Mashatile confirmed that the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interest was investigating corruption allegations against him.

Case opened

In February, the DA laid criminal charges against Mashatile. This after media reports detailing the deputy president’s “lavish lifestyle”.

The case followed threats by the party for Ramaphosa to remove Mashatile from his position or face legal action.

At the time, the DA, led by John Steenhuisen, went to the Union Buildings to hand over “a comprehensive docket detailing the web of corruption that Mashatile has weaved”.

“If the President fails to announce Mashatile’s removal at Sona, we will lay criminal charges and file an Executive Members’ Ethics Act complaint against Mashatile,” said Steenhuisen.

“Given that President Ramaphosa has, to this day, failed to act against Mashatile by firing him from his executive post and subjecting him to a thorough investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), it is clear that President Ramaphosa has absolutely no will to address this scandal within his government.”

Ramaphosa defends Mashatile

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously defended his deputy. He said he believed there was no suspicion of criminality in regards to Mashatile’s association with certain people.

“I would have to have my own head examined to have had a deputy president appointed and thereafter [removed], because I’m the only one who could remove him unless the party decides so and then does that. So there is no truth or substance at all as far as I’m concerned,” he said at the time.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa