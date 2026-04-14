Persistent rain pounds Johannesburg, emergency teams on high alert

On Monday, severe weather conditions in Gauteng made roads slippery, with several accidents reported.

The City of Johannesburg continues to experience widespread thunderstorms and persistent rain acraoss several areas.

With more rain expected on Tuesday and roads treacherous, there are concerns about flooding in low-lying areas, which may also affect residents living along river banks.

On Monday, severe weather conditions in Gauteng made roads slippery, with several accidents reported across the City of Johannesburg.

Flooding

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major flood-related incidents have been reported across the city so far.

However, the heavy rainfall caused localised flooding across several roads in Germiston, stranding motorists and creating hazardous driving conditions.

Low-lying areas and major routes were among the hardest hit as water levels rose rapidly.

High alert

Mulaudzi said disaster management and swift water rescue teams remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

“We continue to plead with our motorists to continue to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance, and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges. Our residents in our low-lying areas, especially in our informal settlements.

“We are pleading with our residents to avoid crossing river streams while they’re conducting their daily activities. Monitor young kids to stay away from river streams,” Mulaudzi said.

Weather warning

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West face a risk of flooding.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging winds, resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements and infrastructure, which are expected over KZN, the escarpment of Mpumalanga, the central and eastern parts of the Free State, and the extreme southern parts of the North West.

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect clouds in the south-west; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.