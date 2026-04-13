Storm chaos: accidents and flooding hit Johannesburg [VIDEO]

Heavy rainfall also caused localised flooding across several roads in Germiston, stranding motorists and creating hazardous driving conditions.

Severe weather conditions in Gauteng have made roads treacherous, with several accidents reported across the City of Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued yellow level 4 warnings for storms over the eastern parts of the Free State, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga.

Warning

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for storms in the North West, the western parts of the Free State, Gauteng, the Mpumalanga Highveld, and the southern parts of KZN.

The weather service said heavy rain, lightning, hail and damaging winds are likely in these areas.

Accidents

N1 Southbound (Rivonia Road): A crash before the Rivonia Road off-ramp closed the centre lane.

N12 eastbound (Comaro Street): An accident before Comaro Street closed the right lane.

N1 northbound (Gordon Road): A crash at the Gordon Road interchange affected the right lane.

N3 northbound (Grey Ave Ramp): A crash before the ramp left the shoulder lane affected.

N12/R24 eastbound (Gillooly’s Interchange): A crash at the interchange closed the shoulder lane.

M1 northbound (Atholl Oaklands Road): Crash reported, causing queuing traffic near the interchange.

Allandale Road westbound (K101): Slow-moving traffic due to a crash at the K101 intersection

Flooding

Heavy rainfall also caused localised flooding across several roads in Germiston, stranding motorists and creating hazardous driving conditions.

Low-lying areas and major routes were among the hardest hit as water levels rose rapidly.

Sections of Johann Rissik Road, Main Reef Road, and May Deep Road were affected, severely disrupting traffic.

Bridges affected

Two bridges in the Germiston CBD on Victoria and Meyer streets, were also affected, further complicating traffic flow.

In one incident, a small vehicle became trapped on Main Reef Road after attempting to drive through floodwaters. Authorities warned that such actions are extremely dangerous even when the water appears shallow.

Precautions

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged motorists to be cautious on wet, slippery roads.

“It’s raining in most parts of the City of Johannesburg and most roads are wet and slippery. We are pleading with our motorists to exercise caution while driving, extend the safe following distance, and try to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“From our side, as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, together with our Disaster Management monitoring teams, all our fire stations throughout the city are fully operational, together with our specialised unit, which is our swift water rescue unit, which is a unit on duty response to water-related emergencies. We remain on high alert for any life-threatening emergencies,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi encouraged residents to call the City’s Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.