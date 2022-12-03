Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
4 minute read
3 Dec 2022
5:30 am
News

Phala Phala report: SA may be greylisted if Ramaphosa doesn’t resign

Reitumetse Makwea

Finance Minister said Ramaphosa's exit would not change the country's economic policy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Michel Bega
Reitumetse Makwea While many experts have presumed President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation would definitely have a devastating impact on SA's economy, with the rand tanking and financial stocks plummeting, some have argued the president's action has increased the risk of SA being greylisted because we can't be trusted on money-laundering controls. 'Cyril has done the worst' Economic and political analyst Tshepo Kgadima said Ramaphosa's exit would not tank the country's economy as it was already at a pivotal point, “Cyril has done the worst he could ever do, if you have a president who is involved in money laundering you...

Read more on these topics