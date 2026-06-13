In case you missed it: Ramaphosa on impeachment inquiry | Emfuleni mayor’s first slip | Lesufi trip to Mexico

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 13 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken urgent legal steps to stop Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.

Meanwhile, the DA in Gauteng says it is shocked by the redeployment of former Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe as the new MMC for Health and Social Development.

Furthermore, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico on official leave, and the provincial government says taxpayers won’t pay for it.

Weather tomorrow: 14 June, 2026

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Sunday, 14 June. Full weather forecast here.

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Ramaphosa argues impeachment inquiry should wait for court review outcome

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a parliamentary session at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on 19 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken urgent legal steps to stop Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.

On Friday, 12 June 2026, Ramaphosa filed a notice of motion in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, seeking an order to prevent the parliamentary impeachment committee from proceeding with its work.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa argues impeachment inquiry should wait for court review outcome

New Emfuleni mayor’s first slip – controversial MMC appointments

Emfuleni Local Municipality. Picture: Supplied

The DA in Gauteng says it is shocked by the redeployment of former Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe as the new MMC for Health and Social Development.

On Thursday, the new mayor of Emfuleni, Hassan Mako announced Radebe as part of the new members of his mayoral committee.

Radebe returns to the top leadership of the municipality despite his party the ANC recalling him as mayor because of service delivery failures.

CONTINUE READING: New Emfuleni mayor’s first slip – controversial MMC appointments

Lesufi’s World Cup trip to Mexico won’t cost Gauteng taxpayers a cent, province confirms

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on his way to the Johannesburg Mayoral Chambers, 24 November 2022, for a council sitting. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico on official leave, and the provincial government says taxpayers won’t pay for it.

Lesufi attended the match on his own despite an invitation from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.

CONTINUE READING: Lesufi’s World Cup trip to Mexico won’t cost Gauteng taxpayers a cent, province confirms

Life With Londie London: Brother Mongezi Zulu reveals what viewers don’t know about the family

Mongezi Zulu has spent years being known simply as Londie London’s brother. Now, with Life With Londie airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 20:00, he is stepping into the spotlight on his own terms – and he has a lot to say. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

For as long as Londie London has been in the public eye, her family has existed largely in the background.

Known and speculated about, but rarely heard from directly. That changes with Life With Londie, the fly-on-the-wall reality series now airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday.

The show follows Londie as she navigates motherhood, music, business and the quieter work of rebuilding. And, for the first time, it brings her family into the frame too.

CONTINUE READING: Life With Londie London: Brother Mongezi Zulu reveals what viewers don’t know about the family

Nkabinde Inquiry blocks Batohi’s attempt to submit written evidence

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 11 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has been refused permission to place written submissions before the Nkabinde Inquiry, marking another setback in proceedings that have already drawn public attention.

Batohi had walked out of the inquiry, chaired by retired judge Bess Nkabinde, during her testimony in December 2025.

The incident attracted widespread criticism, culminating in a public apology before she retired from office in January this year.

CONTINUE READING: Nkabinde Inquiry blocks Batohi’s attempt to submit written evidence

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mogotsi launches new bail bid | Pupils get special holiday | 99th Comrades Marathon