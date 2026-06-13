In case you missed it: Ramaphosa on impeachment inquiry | Emfuleni mayor’s first slip | Lesufi trip to Mexico

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 13 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.
News today includes that President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken urgent legal steps to stop Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.
Meanwhile, the DA in Gauteng says it is shocked by the redeployment of former Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe as the new MMC for Health and Social Development.
Furthermore, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico on official leave, and the provincial government says taxpayers won’t pay for it.
Weather tomorrow: 14 June, 2026
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Ramaphosa argues impeachment inquiry should wait for court review outcome
President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken urgent legal steps to stop Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala scandal.
On Friday, 12 June 2026, Ramaphosa filed a notice of motion in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, seeking an order to prevent the parliamentary impeachment committee from proceeding with its work.
CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa argues impeachment inquiry should wait for court review outcome
New Emfuleni mayor’s first slip – controversial MMC appointments
The DA in Gauteng says it is shocked by the redeployment of former Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe as the new MMC for Health and Social Development.
On Thursday, the new mayor of Emfuleni, Hassan Mako announced Radebe as part of the new members of his mayoral committee.
Radebe returns to the top leadership of the municipality despite his party the ANC recalling him as mayor because of service delivery failures.
CONTINUE READING: New Emfuleni mayor’s first slip – controversial MMC appointments
Lesufi’s World Cup trip to Mexico won’t cost Gauteng taxpayers a cent, province confirms
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico on official leave, and the provincial government says taxpayers won’t pay for it.
Lesufi attended the match on his own despite an invitation from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.
CONTINUE READING: Lesufi’s World Cup trip to Mexico won’t cost Gauteng taxpayers a cent, province confirms
Life With Londie London: Brother Mongezi Zulu reveals what viewers don’t know about the family
For as long as Londie London has been in the public eye, her family has existed largely in the background.
Known and speculated about, but rarely heard from directly. That changes with Life With Londie, the fly-on-the-wall reality series now airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday.
The show follows Londie as she navigates motherhood, music, business and the quieter work of rebuilding. And, for the first time, it brings her family into the frame too.
CONTINUE READING: Life With Londie London: Brother Mongezi Zulu reveals what viewers don’t know about the family
Nkabinde Inquiry blocks Batohi’s attempt to submit written evidence
Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has been refused permission to place written submissions before the Nkabinde Inquiry, marking another setback in proceedings that have already drawn public attention.
Batohi had walked out of the inquiry, chaired by retired judge Bess Nkabinde, during her testimony in December 2025.
The incident attracted widespread criticism, culminating in a public apology before she retired from office in January this year.
CONTINUE READING: Nkabinde Inquiry blocks Batohi’s attempt to submit written evidence
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mogotsi launches new bail bid | Pupils get special holiday | 99th Comrades Marathon