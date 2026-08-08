In case you missed it: Snow to hit Joburg? | 18 KZN councillors assassinated | Deputy mayor on uncollected rubbish

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 8 August that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, As a cold front hits South Africa over the long weekend, independent weather forecaster Juandre Vorster said snow could fall in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has revealed that at least 18 councillors have been assassinated in the province since the 2021 local government elections.

Furthermore, Johannesburg’s deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, has apologised to residents for rubbish not being collected around the city for more than a week.

Weather tomorrow: 9 August

South Africans can expect a cold Women’s Day, with low temperatures forecast across much of the country on Sunday, prompting residents to dress warmly if attending celebrations and outdoor events.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws) weather forecast, a cold front accompanied by a cut-off low is expected to affect the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape from Sunday, persisting into Tuesday. Read full weather forecast here.

Snow to hit Joburg this long weekend? Here’s when it could fall

Picture: iStock

As a cold front hits South Africa over the long weekend, independent weather forecaster Juandre Vorster said snow could fall in Johannesburg.

Vorster, also known as The Weather Hooligan, said Joburg “is back on the radar” for snow for Monday, 10 August.

“Some of the latest forecast guidance is once again indicating the potential for significant snowfall across parts of Johannesburg and Gauteng, with some model projections currently suggesting up to around 30cm in the most favourable areas,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Snow to hit Joburg this long weekend? Here’s when it could fall

KZN premier reveals 18 councillors have been assassinated in province in past 5 years

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. Picture: Facebook/KZN Community Safety & Liaison

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has revealed that at least 18 councillors have been assassinated in the province since the 2021 local government elections.

Ntuli revealed this as he condemned the murder of eThekwini Municipality councillor Sibusiso Khwela on Thursday. The ANC councillor was shot in his office in Klaarwater by a lone gunman.

The police’s Political Killings Task Team has been deployed to investigate Khwela’s murder.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal murder of Councillor Sibusiso Khwela. It is particularly disturbing that Councillor Khwela was killed while carrying out his responsibilities to the very community he had committed himself to serving,” said Ntuli.

CONTINUE READING: KZN premier reveals 18 councillors have been assassinated in province in past 5 years

Deputy mayor apologises for rubbish not being collected in Joburg

Pikitup workers collecting dustbins. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Johannesburg’s deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, has apologised to residents for rubbish not being collected around the city for more than a week.

Garbage has piled up on the city’s streets after 300 contract workers disrupted Pikitup operations throughout the week. They have been striking to try force the City of Johannesburg to hire them as permanent employees.

The situation was so dire that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) had to be called in to help Pikitup as it resumed refuse collection.

“I can confirm that JMPD officers will continue patrolling and maintaining high visibility around dumping sites, Pikitup depots, and escorting Pikitup vehicles throughout the day to ensure safety and uninterrupted service,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed to The Citizen on Friday.

CONTINUE READING: Deputy mayor apologises for rubbish not being collected in Joburg

Here’s when Pikitup expects Johannesburg’s refuse collection backlog to be cleared

Uncollected trash in the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: X / @CityofJoburgZA

It will take up to a week for Pikitup to address the refuse collection backlogs in the areas most severely affected.

However, Pikitup state the success of its recovery plan is dependent on there being no further disruptions or security threats.

Bins were being collected under Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) supervision as of Thursday to protect staff from protesting contract workers.

The entity stated employees were being intimidated and threatened along their routes, with waste collection trucks being stoned in some areas.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s when Pikitup expects Johannesburg’s refuse collection backlog to be cleared

WATCH: NSPCA verifying authenticity of videos showing man raising a leopard cub

A screengrab of the man holding his pet leopard cub. Picture: Screengrab

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is awaiting feedback from nature conservationists on the authenticity of videos showing a man raising a leopard cub.

This follows after the man posted multiple videos on the social media platform X with the title “Raising a leopard eKasi (township)”.

It is not illegal to live with a leopard in a residential area, but individuals seeking to do so must obtain permission from a provincial conservation authority. However, the NSPCA advises against keeping wild animals.

The NSPCA told The Citizen it received information about the video and it is looking into the matter.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: NSPCA verifying authenticity of videos showing man raising a leopard cub

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Kidnapped woman safe | JMPD to help clear trash backlog | PODCAST: Baddie on a budget